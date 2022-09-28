Ex-England striker Gabby Agbonlahor makes bold suggestion to Alexander-Arnold

Ex-England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has told Trent Alexander-Arnold he should consider retiring from international duty until Gareth Southgate is replaced as manager.

The Liverpool right-back did not get a single minute for his country over the international break and was dropped from the squad altogether for the clash with Germany on Monday night.

The 23-year-old’s place on the plane to Qatar is under big threat as the Liverpool right-back is fourth-choice in Gareth Southgate’s plans – with Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker all ahead of the Reds star.

Since the Germany clash, Southgate has stated that he thinks Trippier’s all-round game is ahead of Alexander-Arnold’s, with the England boss saying via talkSPORT:

“The other night, we didn’t need the left-back cover. Against Germany, we did because of the way we went with the team so we needed Chilly [Ben Chilwell] on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead [of Alexander-Arnold].”

Agbonlahor has now suggested those comments should be considered an ‘insult’ to Alexander-Arnold and urged him to question his international future under Southgate.

What did Agbonlahor say about the Liverpool star’s future with England?

“If I was Trent, I would retire from international duty if I don’t get in the World Cup squad,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“I would retire until a new manager took charge of England.

“What’s the point of going away on these international breaks? You can stay with your club, rest and prepare yourself for Liverpool.

“For Southgate to come out and say Trippier is all-round better than Trent, I think that’s an insult.

“I do like Trippier but Trent is an all-round better player. Walker and James are better than Trent, but don’t say Trippier.

“Come on. The joke’s over Gareth.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he did retire because we’ve seen players in the past retire because they weren’t playing for England.”

At 23, Alexander-Arnold is highly unlikely to give up on his England career, especially with Southgate likely to not be there after the World Cup.

Missing the tournament in Qatar will certainly hurt the Liverpool right-back as there are not a lot of chances to play in World Cups over the course of a player’s career but it should not stop this talented star from playing in future tournaments.