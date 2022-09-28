Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Could Tammy Abraham return to Chelsea? Plus Keita, Gakpo, Pochettino + more

Good afternoon and welcome to the latest edition of my Daily Briefing! Read on for the latest transfer news and headlines, and subscribe here if you want this in your inbox five mornings a week!

Arsenal

Arsenal are very happy with the performances of Folarin Balogun on loan to Reims this season, while he’s also impressed with England’s Under-21s.

Arsenal will continue to monitor Balogun this season as he’s highly rated for the future.

Aston Villa

Is Mauricio Pochettino really a candidate for the Aston Villa job? Find out the latest on his future in my exclusive column.

Benfica

Could Liverpool be about to raid Benfica again after their move for Darwin Nunez in the summer? Click here to find out.

Borussia Dortmund

I can confirm, Borussia Dortmund are one of 3-4 clubs interested in Naby Keita – click here for all you need to know on this potential deal.

Chelsea

Chelsea have a buy-back clause for Tammy Abraham – click here to find out how high the fee is, and how likely this deal looks ahead of next summer.

Levi Colwill on Graham Potter: “You could tell straight away from day one that everyone respects him for what he does… so I can understand why Chelsea I’ve gone for him.”

Colwill played under Potter for loan club Brighton, and will return to Chelsea in 2023.

England

Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley for the England vs Germany game as speculation continues over Gareth Southgate’s future, so what’s really going on? Full details in my exclusive column.

Leeds

Leeds were close to signing Cody Gakpo in the summer, but what next? I’ve got the latest info here.

Liverpool

Will Naby Keita leave or sign a new contract at Liverpool, and could Borussia Dortmund’s interest help the Reds sign Jude Bellingham?

And who’s the latest midfielder to be linked as a big-money target for Jurgen Klopp’s side?

Lyon

Rayan Cherki: “I’m trying to do my best to show that I deserve a starting place. I know that my time will come, so I am patient but the impatience is starting to be felt…”

Manchester United

How is Harry Maguire’s mood right now, and what do the rest of the Manchester United dressing room make of him? I’ve got the answers in my exclusive column.

Man Utd explored the possibility of signing Memphis Depay this summer and his future remains uncertain as we head into January.

Depay is not a priority, however, but here are TWO names that might be worth looking out for – click here to read more.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are monitoring Brazilian top talent Andrey Santos since long time but there’s still no agreement in place with Vasco da Gama. Nothing done, as things stand. It’s an open race with many clubs in for Andrey Santos, midfielder born in 2004.

PSG

Lionel Messi will reportedly snub a new contract from Paris Saint-Germain as he eyes a summer exit (Beteve)

Roma

Tammy Abraham is happy at Roma, but could he be heading back to the Premier League?

Watford

Slaven Bilic has been granted his work permit after being appointed as new Watford manager on a contract valid until June 2024.

Wolves

Thomas Edozie, 16, has signed a two-year deal valid until June 2024 with Wolves, contracts have been completed with the attacking midfielder.

This follows his brother Sam moving from Manchester City to Southampton on a permanent deal in August, with City inserting a buy-back clause as part of the deal.