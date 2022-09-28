Erling Haaland has spoken to top Liverpool transfer target about joining Man City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has reportedly already spoken to Jude Bellingham to tell his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate to follow him to the Etihad Stadium.

The pair shone together at Dortmund last season, and now it looks like Man City are a potential destination for Bellingham after they also raided the Bundesliga giants for Haaland in the summer.

On the whole, though, it seems this is looking like an open race for next summer, as explained in the thread below by Ben Jacobs. The CBS Sports reporter mentions a number of other clubs in the running for Bellingham, such as Liverpool, and insists the player has not yet made up his mind…

Real are confident in signing Jude Bellingham next summer, although Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl is still intent on offering a new deal after the World Cup. Bellingham's contract expires in 2025. Real believe they can sign him for under £100m without an extension. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 27, 2022

Jacobs mentions that City are also in contention, and that Haaland could be key, so it will be interesting to see how this develops in the months ahead.

It would certainly be great for English football if Bellingham could come back here and play in the Premier League for the first time, having previously broken through in the Championship with Birmingham City.

Bellingham looks like he could be a great fit for Pep Guardiola’s style of football, but Liverpool will no doubt hope they can remain one of the favourites for this deal as they urgently need a top signing in midfield as soon as possible.