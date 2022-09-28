Bayern Munich have reportedly made initial contact over a potential transfer move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The Bavarian giants supposedly don’t want to make this too big a story, but have seemingly already started the process of trying to sign Kane after making him their top target up front for next summer, according to Kicker.

Bayern have not looked the same since selling Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer, and it’s clear a world class number 9 like Kane could make all the difference.

The England international has been a star player for Spurs for many years and has little to show for it in the way of silverware, so one imagines he could be tempted by a move to the Allianz Arena.

Still, Tottenham will surely fight hard to keep such an important player, as it will be close to impossible for them to replace the 29-year-old.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column recently, Fabrizio Romano sounded more optimistic about Kane’s future at Spurs, saying he was no longer in any hurry to leave the north London club.

“A year ago, Kane wanted to leave, but now he’s happy at Tottenham under Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici,” Romano said.

“The Italians have changed the feeling under the club, so now Kane is in no rush to leave the club, the situation is completely different from a year ago.

“There’s still no agreement on a new contract, but it’s not a dangerous situation. Let’s see how it progresses in the next few months, it’s a work in progress, as is normal when you’re talking about a contract for a top player.”