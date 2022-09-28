‘He is not good’ – Ian Wright has serious doubts about Newcastle star

It has been a pessimistic international break for everyone associated with England after the Three Lions got relegated from their Nations League group and failed to win any of their two matches.

The English do not look in good shape heading to Qatar and there will be many questions asked of Gareth Southgate leading up to the tournament.

Many do not understand the England coach’s stance on Trent Alexander-Arnold or his loyalty to an out-of-form Harry Maguire but now Ian Wright believes he has a goalkeeping problem as well.

Speaking on Wrighty’s House, the Arsenal legend was reflecting on England’s latest performance and had some negative things to say about Newcastle’s Nick Pope.

Speaking on his podcast, Wright said about the goalkeeper: “I’m not sure about Popey, to be honest. I felt for him.

“Germany targeted him last night and we can’t afford that.

“I was nervous for him again, the way he is, the ball going back to him.

“There was a couple when the ball went back to him early doors, I’m just thinking he looked very, very nervous. He’s not good (with the ball) on the floor.

“He’s somebody that teams would definitely target if he was in goal, and his feet weren’t great, and that shot.

“I know it’s just landed in front of him, but you’ve got to push it round (the post).”

Pope has been a very solid goalkeeper in the Premier League for some time now and has done well since joining Newcastle this season.

The 30-year-old did not live up to those standards the other night against Germany and might have just blown his shot at becoming the England number one whilst Jordan Pickford was out with an injury.

However, being good a ball-playing goalkeeper is not essential for the way England play, therefore, Pope still has a shot but it is likely Pickford will return before the plane leaves for Qatar.