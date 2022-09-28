‘He’ll push for exit’ – Leeds defender could now look to leave in January

Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh could potentially look to push for a move away from Elland Road in the January transfer window.

That is according to Leeds United fan and presenter Joe Wainman, who has been speaking on his latest YouTube video about Jesse Marsch’s headache at right-back.

The American coach added Rasmus Kristensen to his squad over the summer, who has been the starter at right-back so far this campaign and his backup is likely to be Luke Ayling, who returned from injury against Brentford from the bench last time out.

This leaves Drameh with a hard path to the first 11, with the best he can hope for being a backup role to Kristensen as Ayling can be moved into the centre.

Whether the 20-year-old wants that is uncertain but at his age, he would want to be getting regular minutes in order to develop further.

Speaking on Drameh’s situation, Joe Wainman said: “Now, for me, Cody Drameh, I still have massive question marks over. I said that when I’d seen his debut against [Gabriel] Martinelli at Arsenal.

“Yes, he did well at Cardiff, but when I’ve seen him both in pre-season and in the first team, there have been question marks, for me – that’s just my own personal opinion.

“And I’m not sure Cody will want to stick around, you know. I think he’ll push for another loan in January or maybe even move. I believe his contract’s coming to an end, I think he might look to move on.”

“I really like Luke Ayling. Look I’d argue he’s better at centre-back than [Diego] Llorente, for example, I’d [prefer] to see him play there than Diego in the next game, but I asked you that question who gets the nod?”