“I want to finish my career at Liverpool” – Reds star hints at future plans

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has stated that he hopes to finish his career at the club but has not ruled out another move.

The Scotland international has been at the Merseyside club since 2017 in what has turned out to be one of the best bits of business the Reds have done during the Jurgen Klopp era.

Robertson has since gone on to win everything with Liverpool and has played 232 games in all competitions for the Premier League outfit – contributing 8 goals and an incredible 55 assists to Klopp’s team.

The left-back has now stated that he wants to retire at Liverpool but does not rule out a move to another club close to his heart.

“Ideally I want to finish my career at Liverpool, if I can stay at the top of my game for my whole career, that’s the route I’ll go down,” Robertson told BT Sport.

However, if sometime down the line Robertson starts to lose his place in Liverpool’s first 11, the Scotland international has not ruled out a move to Celtic, which he considers a dream.

“I always dreamt of giving my best years to Celtic,” Robertson said about growing up a Hoops fan and stated about a future move to Celtic Park:

“I don’t want to go as a 34/35-year-old guy that my uncles start hating on because I can’t move anymore so look, time will tell.”

It is clear from the interview that Robertson loves both clubs but it is likely that the Scotland star plays for Celtic before calling time on his career.

The 28-year-old’s face lights up when talking about Celtic Park and it is clear that it is a dream for the Scottish man.

However, in saying that, if the left-back does manage to still be performing at a high level well into his thirties, there is also the chance that he retires at Anfield.