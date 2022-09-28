Major transfer update as Lionel Messi is “clear” on PSG future

Lionel Messi has reportedly decided to quit Paris Saint-Germain and play somewhere else next season as he won’t be signing a new contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

The Argentina international made the surprise move from Barcelona to PSG last year, bidding an emotional farewell to the Nou Camp after previously spending his entire career there up until his free transfer to the French capital.

It seems, however, that Messi’s time with PSG could be short-lived, as journalist Miquel Blazquez of beteve claims that the 35-year-old has already made up his mind to snub a new deal with PSG and try a new challenge…

?Leo Messi tiene claro que no va a renovar su contrato con el PSG. El futbolista argentino no seguirá jugando en París la próxima temporada, vía @beteve. #FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/39wEwZH1Px — Miquel Blázquez (@BlazquezFont) September 27, 2022

This will surely lead to speculation about Messi potentially returning to Barcelona, though one imagines he could have a number of other offers.

It would be hugely exciting to get the chance to see Messi in the Premier League before his career is done, but at this point you’d probably have to admit it looks pretty unlikely.

Messi hasn’t quite been at his best at PSG, but fans will surely still be disappointed to see that he’s planning to leave.