Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms Borussia Dortmund interest in Liverpool transfer raid

Fabrizio Romano has provided another update on Naby Keita’s situation at Liverpool following speculation about transfer interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano has confirmed that Dortmund are one of a number of clubs interested in Keita in case he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

The Guinea international has been the subject of plenty of speculation recently as he edges ever closer to the end of his contract at Liverpool, and it seems he could be in Dortmund’s sights for next season as they face issues of their own surrounding star midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham is one of the most exciting young talents in world football right now, and Romano admitted earlier in the summer that Liverpool showed an interest in him, though he stated that a move in 2023 looked more likely.

It’s not entirely clear if Keita is being viewed as a direct replacement for Bellingham, but Romano has confirmed that Dortmund are alongside a few other clubs in monitoring the 27-year-old’s situation.

“Borussia Dortmund are among 3-4 clubs around Europe interested in Naby Keita in case he becomes a free agent,” Romano explained.

“The situation is still open with Liverpool, Naby wants guarantees to sign a new deal at Anfield, so it will be decided in the next months.”

Keita previously shone in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, so a return to Germany could be ideal for him to get his career back on track after a slightly underwhelming few years in the Premier League.

Injuries haven’t helped Keita in his time at Liverpool, but it’s also the case that he hasn’t quite made the most of the time he has had on the pitch.

Of course, he’ll point to his trophy haul since moving to Merseyside and say it’s been a success, but many LFC fans will be disappointed that he hasn’t ever quite looked as exciting a talent as he seemed to be in his Leipzig days.