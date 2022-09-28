Man United star out injured for Man City clash after playing through pain in international game

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is reportedly out of the upcoming Manchester Derby against Manchester City this weekend due to playing on through injury for England in the game against Germany on Monday night.

The 29-year-old didn’t have the best game for the Three Lions as they drew 3-3 with Germany, but he also gave it his all for the cause as he carried on playing despite clearly not being at full fitness.

According to the Daily Star, it now looks like Maguire will be out of action for the upcoming Premier League game against City, while he could also face up to two weeks on the side lines.

Maguire hadn’t been a regular for Man Utd anyway, with Erik ten Hag recently preferring Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as a partnership at the back.

Still, this is far from ideal for the Red Devils, who will need all the options they can get ahead of what will be a hectic period before the winter World Cup in Qatar.