Manchester United were also interested in €65m Chelsea transfer target this summer

Manchester United were reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe this summer.

The French centre-back has been a key player for PSG, and Fabrizio Romano revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Chelsea had him as one of their numerous options to strengthen in defence, though he had a pretty hefty €65million asking price.

The Blues were seemingly not alone in targeting Kimpembe, however, as Le10Sport now claim that Manchester United and Juventus also showed an interest, albeit not as advanced as the interest from Stamford Bridge.

Kimpembe could have been a solid signing for Man Utd, who, like Chelsea, needed to make changes in defence this summer, with Lisandro Martinez eventually joining from Ajax.

United needed an upgrade on Harry Maguire and it looks like they got it in Martinez, but a proven winner like Kimpembe could have been another useful option.

The 27-year-old looks like he could be a good fit for Premier League football if he ever wishes to challenge himself in England later in his career.