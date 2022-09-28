TalkSport pundit Simon Jordan admits he was wrong about Newcastle star Kieran Trippier.

The pundit blasted Trippier’s move to Newcastle in January and claimed his move was money driven and the 32-year-old wasn’t good enough to play again in Premier League.

The England star has been a revelation in Premier League for Tyneside club, helping the team survive relegation last season and he has been a leader in dressing room for the Toon.

“He’s been a revelation, Trippier, since he’s come back to Newcastle so I take a lot back about what I said about his motivations because his performances on the pitch have been exceptional,” he told talkSPORT today.

Former Tottenham star is playing some of the best football of his career since his move to Newcastle United.