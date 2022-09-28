According to Sky Sports, Newcastle have agreed a deal in principle to sign Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners.

The young striker will now travel to Newcastle to finalise personal terms and sign with Tyneside club.

Newcastle have an agreement in principle with @CCMariners for Garang Kuol to join officially on Jan 1. Deal still to be signed; player due in N.E for talks on p/terms. The forward will be loaned to a Euro club, with plenty interested #NUFC ???? ?? @skysports_sheth @PeteGravesTV https://t.co/6PACfaP7xD — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 28, 2022

The 18-year-old is expected to be announced as Newcastle player when transfer window reopens in January.

Due to work permit issues, the young striker will be loaned out in January to a club in Europe, before joining Newcastle permanently next summer.

The Austrialian striker has impressed this season in A-League, scoring four goals and one assist in limited minutes.