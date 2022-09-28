Striker set to travel to Tyneside to finalise personal terms with Newcastle

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle have agreed a deal in principle to sign Garang Kuol from Central Coast Mariners.

The young striker will now travel to Newcastle to finalise personal terms and sign with Tyneside club.

The 18-year-old is expected to be announced as Newcastle player when transfer window reopens in January.

Due to work permit issues, the young striker will be loaned out in January to a club in Europe, before joining Newcastle permanently next summer.

The Austrialian striker has impressed this season in A-League, scoring four goals and one assist in limited minutes.

