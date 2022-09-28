Tottenham set to sign a favourite of Antonio Conte for €35m next summer

Tottenham are set to make Dejan Kulusevski’s deal permanent at the end of the season after an impressive loan spell with the club so far.

The winger joined Antonio Conte’s side in January on an 18-month loan deal and according to Fabrizio Romano, the London club have no doubts about making that move a permanent one.

If Kulusevski plays at least 45 minutes in 20 games in the Premier League this season and Spurs qualify for the Champions League, Tottenham will have to pay Juventus €35m for the winger.

Although Spurs are expected to hit those markers, the North London club also have an option to buy clause in the contract so they can negotiate a fee with the Serie A giants should anything unexpected happen to the player.

Tottenham are set to make Dejan Kulusevski deal permanent at the end of the season, no doubts. ???? #THFC Two ways available: ?? If he plays 20 games [45 mins] in PL and Spurs will qualify to UCL ?? obligation to buy for €35m. ?? If not, Spurs will have a buy option clause. pic.twitter.com/X4jHDvxNZB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2022

Kulusevski’s short time at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium has been impressive and has proven to be a favourite for Antonio Conte.

The winger played a big part in helping Spurs qualify for the Champions League last season and is expected to have a big impact this season as well, despite having competition now from Richarlison.

Across 29 games for Tottenham, Kulusevski has scored six goals and assisted a further 11 – numbers that are certain to increase over the rest of the campaign.