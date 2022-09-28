Tottenham’s Richarlison shares thoughts after being racially targeted during Brazil match

Brazil were 5-1 winners over Tunisia last night in Paris but the match was overshadowed by a racist incident involving Tottenham’s Richarlison.

Tite’s side, once again, looked magnificent during their final game before the World Cup and it was Richarlison who scored the winner on the night for the South American side.

As the Tottenham star celebrated in the corner of the pitch a spectator carried out the disgusting act of throwing a banana at the forward.

The 25-year-old did not realise what had happened at the time but has stated in a post-match interview that he does not know what he would have done if he had seen the banana being thrown at him.

Richarlison reacts to being racially targetted

“I think that god did not allow me to see that because I don’t know what I could have done in the heat of the moment,” Richarlison stated via Sky Sports.

“May this fan be identified and punished.

“You see what happened recently with Vinicius jr recently and now this, inside a stadium. May the authorities find and punish him.”

There has been no update on the status of the fan who committed the shameful act but hopefully, Richarlison gets his wish soon and the person is found and punished.