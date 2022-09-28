Video: Lionel Messi’s stunning free kick from the viewpoint of lucky fan

Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 35 games last night with a 3-0 win over Jamaica as they head to the World Cup in incredible form.

Lionel Scaloni’s side are one of the favourites to win the tournament in Qatar and many feel this is Messi’s best shot at winning football’s biggest tournament.

The game’s greatest player is at the peak of his powers again after a poor campaign by his standards last season and heads to Qatar full of confidence that this could be his time.

Over this international break, Messi has scored four goals across Argentina’s two games and a lucky fan got a great video of the PSG star’s free kick from the win over Jamaica last night.

The Barcelona legend played just over 35 minutes but managed to grab two goals to the delight of the American crowd.