West Ham United manager David Moyes is reportedly set to hold crunch talks with Tomas Soucek.

According to Claret and Hugh, the Hammers boss plans to meet with Soucek to discuss his dip in performances in recent times.

The Czech Republic international initially looked a superb signing when he made a strong start to life at West Ham, but he’s been unable to keep that run of form going.

It now seems Moyes is highly concerned by the situation and wants to resolve the issue with a direct talk with Soucek.

The Scottish tactician will no doubt be hoping he can address what’s gone wrong and get Soucek back to filling his true potential for the club.