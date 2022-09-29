£43m Champions League star who destroyed Liverpool is who Eddie Howe wants as next signing

According to recent reports, Newcastle United’s scouting team are tracking Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim Eddie Howe, along with the club’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson, are big admirers of the 24-year-old Mexico international and are weighing up making a January approach.

However, should the Geordies attempt to lure the talented defensive midfielder to St James’ Park, they will reportedly face strong competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

It is not currently known exactly how much Ajax value the versatile South American at, but considering the Eredivise side have just had the bulk of their first team poached away, including Lisandro Martinez and Antony, who both joined Manchester United, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Dutch champions put up a fight when it comes to keeping hold of Alvarez.

