Arsenal confirm 22-year-old has undergone surgery and faces lengthy spell out

Arsenal have confirmed that Emile Smith Rowe has recently undergone surgery on a groin problem, and will now not be in full training until December.

The England international hasn’t played as regularly so far this season, and it’s now been confirmed via the club’s official website that he had been struggling with this groin issue, and that it had been affecting his ability to train and play.

Still, the club’s statement now says that Smith Rowe has successfully undergone surgery in the past few days, so fans will hope he can now be on the road to recovery.

It’s a major blow, however, that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will not be able to call on the 22-year-old for a few more months.

Smith Rowe will also no doubt be disappointed that this ends his hopes of appearing in the 2022 World Cup with England.

The Gunners ace has three caps and one goal to his name for the Three Lions, and was already facing a lot of competition for his place in the squad, but he’ll now have to wait even longer to establish himself at international level.