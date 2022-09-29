Arsenal hopeful of receiving major fitness boost ahead of North London Derby vs Spurs

Arsenal could reportedly be set for good news regarding four key first-team players ahead of this weekend’s North London Derby match against rivals Tottenham.

The Gunners have made a strong start to the season, but their squad remains a little thin, with recent injuries to the likes of Thomas Partey, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu exposing that.

Still, it now looks like these four players could now be in contention to return against Spurs this weekend, according to football.london.

There seems to be growing hope within Arsenal that these players could be available again, and that would certainly be very welcome news for Gooners ahead of such a big game.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently top of the Premier League table, and there could be a big chance to extend that lead if they beat Tottenham this weekend, with the possibility that Manchester City could drop points in their big game in the Manchester Derby against Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal really have what it takes to stay in the title race over the course of the season, but of course their fans will want them to stay at the top for as long as possible.