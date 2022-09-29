Arsenal ready third bid for Premier League ace, hopeful of getting transfer done for £15m

Arsenal are reportedly preparing to make a third bid for the transfer of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazil international was targeted by the Gunners towards the end of the summer, but they didn’t manage to agree a deal in time, and he therefore remained at Villa Park.

However, with Luiz set to be out of contract at the end of the season, it is surely only a matter of time before he leaves, and it seems Arsenal are still interested.

The north London giants now hope to try a third bid for Luiz in January, when they sense they may be able to get him for around £15million, according to the Sun.

That is surely a reasonable price for Villa to accept, given that the alternative would be losing the 24-year-old on a free transfer just a few months later.

Arsenal could do with more options in midfield for the second half of the season, so if they can bring in someone like Luiz on the cheap that could go down as great business.

Mikel Arteta signed the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko in what has to go down as a strong summer window, but more reinforcements would still be useful if the club is to be serious about getting back into the top four.