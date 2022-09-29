Exclusive: Barcelona “dreaming” of stunning Lionel Messi transfer return

Barcelona are dreaming of an emotional return for Lionel Messi, but nothing is decided on a transfer at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that, despite some transfer speculation at the moment, nothing will be decided on Messi’s future until 2023.

The Argentina international only joined PSG from Barca last year, but it’s taken him a little while to get going at the Parc des Princes.

It could be that Messi would now be tempted to go back to the Nou Camp, where he’d previously spent his entire career, becoming surely the club’s greatest ever player in the process.

Still, we’ll have to wait a little while longer to know the 35-year-old’s plans for sure, according to Romano.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about Lionel Messi after reports that he has already decided his future,” Romano said. “But my understanding is still the same as earlier in the summer.

“That is: Nothing will happen around Leo Messi before 2023. Leo is focused on Paris Saint-Germain and then on the World Cup, so he has no intention to decide his future before 2023.

“Of course, PSG will try to extend his contract, and Barcelona are dreaming of his return, which won’t come as a big surprise, but nothing will be concrete before 2023.”

Barcelona fans would surely love to see Messi back, as it would have been incredibly painful to see him leave in the first place, but it seems that for now, any speculation of that kind is just speculation rather than anything concrete actually happening.