Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid transfer stance on Jude Bellingham

Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are among the three main contenders for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The England international is one of the best young players in the world right now, and it’s sure to be an exciting race for his signature next summer.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has explained the current Bellingham situation, with the 19-year-old wanted by the biggest clubs in the Premier League, but also by Madrid, who could do with bringing in an elite young talent like this to help them replace veteran duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Where next for Jude Bellingham?

Romano is clear that the player has not yet made a decision on his future, while Dortmund also still need to decide on his asking price, which will most likely come after the World Cup.

“I can tell you, we’re going to have a crazy few months of rumours ahead involving Jude Bellingham,” Romano explained.

“But, it’s still important to stress that Borussia Dortmund are not negotiating with any clubs as of today – they will set their final asking price after the World Cup, there is no release clause in his contract. This is an important detail, because Dortmund are aware that Bellingham’s performances at the World Cup will surely affect his market value.

“Some rumours will be true, some will be untrue, that is part of the game. What I know for sure is that all the top European clubs will be there for Bellingham – some have started contacts, others are still waiting to join the race.

“To start with, Liverpool will be there – they want Bellingham, they also wanted Aurelien Tchouameni earlier this year. Now a priority for Liverpool is to sign a top midfielder, and they saved money this summer because they signed Arthur Melo on loan. Bellingham is now their priority.

“Man City and United will also be there, but watch out for Real Madrid – they sold Casemiro to Manchester United and they have two fantastic, but ageing midfield players in Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. This is why Bellingham is on Real’s list, but it’s important to remember the player doesn’t have an agreement with any club yet. Everything is open, and it will take time.

“Chelsea are thinking of a new midfielder as well – they wanted Frenkie de Jong this summer, and they have N’Golo Kante’s difficult contract situation. Bellingham is attracting interest from Chelsea, so let’s see what happens with this long list of clubs.”