Chelsea holding talks to purchase Portuguese club in bid to build empire like Man City

Chelsea are reportedly working on a deal to buy Portuguese club Portimonense as their new owner Todd Boehly looks to build a Manchester City-esque empire.

The American bought the Blues from Roman Abramovich earlier this year, and has already caused quite a shake-up in English football by suggesting a North vs South All-Stars game, whilst also quickly sacking manager Thomas Tuchel after a busy summer of spending in the transfer market.

Now, next on Boehly’s agenda seems to be a multi-club model in the mould of the City Football Group, who own Man City, but also the likes of New York City, Melbourne City, and Girona.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s ownership are now holding talks over buying Portimonense, who play in the fourth tier in Portugal.

Portugal is supposedly viewed as a good country in which to set up a satellite team, though the report adds that teams in France and Belgium could also be under consideration.

Chelsea were one of a number of teams who tried to set up a European Super League, but this was hugely unpopular and they quickly pulled out.

It remains to be seen how fans might feel about this trend in the modern game, with big clubs clearly benefiting a great deal, perhaps unfairly, if they are able to own several different teams at once.