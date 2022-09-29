Chelsea star would gladly accept transfer to Euro giants this January

Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic would reportedly be ready to accept a potential move to AC Milan in the January transfer window.

The USA international has been a bit of a disappointment for most of his time at Stamford Bridge, despite previously looking like an elite young talent during his time at former club Borussia Dortmund.

It seems Pulisic could now be nearing an exit as he looks to revive his career, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming he’d happily make the move to Milan if an offer came in.

One imagines Chelsea would also surely be open to doing business, as they could do with making changes to their struggling attack this winter.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this week, Fabrizio Romano stated Chelsea were likely to be in the market for signings out wide in January, so that could surely mean Pulisic would be offloaded to make room in Graham Potter’s squad.

Even if Pulisic hasn’t quite been at his best in his time in west London, he’ll likely have a few clubs around Europe who’ll continue to rate him highly.

It may well be that the 24-year-old could still have a great career at a club like Milan, where he’d perhaps be able to play more regularly and with more freedom where there is a slightly slower pace of the game in Serie A.