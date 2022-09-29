Concerns has been raised as Newcastle player not gelling with his teammate

Fabian Schar has recently committed his long-term future to Newcastle United, but there remain concerns over his international form.

The Switzerland international, who was in action against the Czech Republic on Tuesday, helped his country to a 2-1 win, but the Magpies’ number five’s performance has not gone without critique.

Speaking about the 30-year-old’s partnership alongside compatriot Nico Elvedi, Stephane Henchoz, who played for Liverpool for six years between 1999 – 2005, said: “Central defenders have to fit together. The Schar-Elvedi pair doesn’t match.

“A central defender duo must complement each other, has to understand each other and you just don’t see it with these two.”