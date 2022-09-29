Former Premier League ace called up by Vladimir Putin to fight in war against Ukraine

Former Everton ace and ex-Russia international Diniyar Bilyaletdinov has been called up by Vladimir Putin to fight in the war against Ukraine.

The 37-year-old made 77 appearances in two and a half years at Goodison Park, and also represented the likes of Spartak Moscow and Lokomotiv Moscow, as well as winning over 40 caps for the Russian national team.

Now, however, Bilyaletdinov is one of an extra 300,000 troops being summoned by Putin for his invasion of Ukraine, according to reports.

Bilyaletdinov’s dad, Rinat confirmed to sports.ru, that his son was one of the additional men called up to fight in the war.

He said: “Diniyar really received a summons.

“That is, yes, he took the oath, but served in the sports line. The law still says – to call people up to 35 years old, and he is 37, so there is some kind of inconsistency here.

“Now he will find out whether this agenda is correct or whether it was sent early. Anything can happen.”