Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside’s Substack about one of his favourite young players in world football at the moment – Lille striker Jonathan David.

The transfer news guru rates David highly and believes he could be set for a big move in the near future, while he has also revealed that Arsenal and Tottenham showed an interest in him recently.

The Canada international was considered by both Arsenal and Spurs before they eventually opted to move for more Premier League-proven players in the form of Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison, respectively, but it looks like he could still be one to watch after the World Cup this winter.

Discussing David’s transfer situation in his latest column, Romano said: “I think he’s a great striker, sometimes he’s underrated. He’s always scoring goals, still young, still able to improve even more.

“I think after the World Cup his situation will be clear, let’s see if January or next summer. Fee could be around €35-40m but also depends on the performances this season.

“He was on Arsenal and Tottenham list one year ago then they decided to invest on Premier League proven players like Jesus and Richarlison.”

David, still only 22 years of age, first showed his quality at Belgian side Gent, where he scored 37 goals in 83 appearances in total before his move to Lille.

Since moving to Ligue 1, David has scored a further 37 goals in total, and it’s easy to see why big names like Arsenal and Tottenham looked at him.