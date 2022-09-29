Approach made: Liverpool open talks over beating Arsenal to €35million transfer

Liverpool have reportedly made an approach to the entourage of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Arsenal have also been in the frame to sign the Argentina international, but Todo Fichajes now suggest that the Reds are moving ahead of their rivals over this potential €35million deal.

The report states that Liverpool are eager to strengthen in midfield, with Jurgen Klopp already not planning to keep loan signing Arthur Melo.

Rodriguez is highly regarded after his fine form in La Liga, and it certainly looks like he could be a good fit for Liverpool.

This could be a blow for Arsenal, however, with the Gunners also looking slightly short of depth in the middle of the park at the moment.

Guido Rodriguez in action for Real Betis
The Gunners are overly reliant on Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the middle, without much in the way of depth after the departures of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi during the summer.

Rodriguez, however, would surely rather move to Liverpool, who are more likely to be able to offer Champions League football and a genuine shot at winning major trophies.

