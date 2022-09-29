Leeds United fan and popular presenter Joe Wainman has admitted to feeling ‘really excited’ at the prospect of the Whites signing Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic, 24, has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge due to his lack of playing time.

Now Graham Potter has taken over from Thomas Tuchel, it remains unknown if the USMNT international will be restored back to the first-team’s matchday lineups.

However, with less than two years left on his deal, the next couple of transfer windows are going to prove hugely decisive in the 24-year-old’s career.

Although also linked with the likes of Juventus and former club Borussia Dortmund, Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United have also found themselves in the mix, and speaking about the possibility of seeing Pulisic swap London for Yorkshire, Wainman said: “For me, this one really, really, really excites me. I can’t lie to you, I would absolutely love Christian Pulisic to come into Leeds United. It would just complete the set.

“Apparently, Juventus, former club Dortmund, Newcastle are all linked with him and probably could afford to pay more for him in terms of wages etc.

“But that American little swing could have a big thing to say. Pulisic has had a rough time at Chelsea – maybe he just wants to go and enjoy his football again.

“So, for me, if we can get that done, genuinely, I’m salivating at that. Make it happen, Radz, make it happen.”