Man United keep 23-year-old attacker top of transfer shortlist

Despite failing to agree a transfer during the summer transfer window, according to recent reports, Manchester United have not given up on signing PSV attacker Cody Gakpo.

That’s according to a recent report from Forbes, who claims the Dutch winger remains a top target for Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils.

Gakpo, 23, has four years left on his current deal, so even though PSV are under no immediate pressure to sell, they will know that as time goes on, the player’s value will decrease, which is why a sale within the next 12 months seems the likeliest outcome.

Even though the 23-year-old failed to move to Old Trafford just some months ago, it appears the 20-time league winners still have the number 11 in their sights, and Forbes believes PSV’s eventual asking price will not pose too much of a problem.

Even though his future was heavily speculated earlier this year, Gakpo has remained the ultimate professional and has started the new 2022-23 season in inspired form.

Despite featuring in just 13 matches, across all competitions, this season, the talented wide-man, who is well on course to make Louis Van Gaal’s World Cup squad, has already scored 10 and provided another nine assists.