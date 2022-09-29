Manchester United duo doubtful for big game against Manchester City

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag may reportedly have a headache up front this weekend for the Manchester Derby clash against Manchester City.

The Red Devils currently face the prospect of going into this game without Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who are both doubtful for the trip to the Etihad Stadium, according to the Times.

It remains to be seen if either player can just about manage a late return, but if not, then it puts Ten Hag in a tricky position for a difficult game.

Rashford has been in superb form recently since replacing Cristiano Ronaldo as Man Utd’s main striker, but it might be that the veteran Portugal international now has to return to the starting line up.

United have already been dealt the blow of Harry Maguire looking likely to be unavailable, according to the Daily Star, though one imagines he would have been less likely to start the game anyway since the emergence of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as a partnership.

Losing Rashford for this game would surely be the biggest blow, with the England international tending to perform best in big games, and boasting a good scoring record against City.