Leeds United have been strongly linked with a move for Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic.

The move never materialized by Jesse Marsch is said to be a big fan of USMNT star and Leeds could pursue the 24-year-old again in January.

Youtuber Conor McGilligan tips Pulisic to replace Dan James at Elland Road, whose days are numbered at Leeds according to McGilligan. He said: “The interesting part of this is it’s going to be fascinating to see why Leeds would be going in for Pulisic.

“Is it a direct placement for Dan James? We know his days are numbered at Leeds United.” – said McGilligan.

Dan James left Leeds on Deadline Day to complete a loan move to Fulham and it looks unlikely the winger will play again for Leeds United.