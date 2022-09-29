Chelsea in running to sign star who’ll be available on a free transfer in 2023

Chelsea are reportedly in the running to seal the transfer of Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

Fabrizio Romano recently stated in his CaughtOffside column that the Blues had an interest in Skriniar in the summer but made Wesley Fofana their priority for this summer.

He added that his current understanding was that Paris Saint-Germain were showing the strongest interest in Skriniar, but now Calciomercato state that Chelsea remain interested in snapping up the Slovakia international.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea can see off other clubs in the race for Skriniar’s signature, but it’s worth watching as it could end up being an open race due to his contract situation.

The 27-year-old is due to be out of contract at the San Siro at the end of the season, so that could mean CFC can bring him in for free, or at least on a cut-price deal this January.

Chelsea signed both Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly to strengthen their defence this summer, following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Some fans may well feel further defensive additions are still needed, with Skriniar certainly a top talent who’d strengthen most of the best sides around Europe.

