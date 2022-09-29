According to West Ham insider Claret and Hugh, David Moyes is set to make little changes for the weekend game against Wolverhampton.

The Hammers have started the season very poorly and fans believe a major overhaul is needed to turn the things around by Moyes and ‘two or three’ changes won’t make much difference.

“With Flynn Downes in the frame to replace Tomas Soucek against Wolves and Maxwel Cornet looking in fine form on his appearances so far, the boss could make two or three changes.“

“And sources in the club’s hierarchy made it very clear that Moyes is now under pressure to make the right moves as we look for our second win of the season.“

Moyes could reportedly be facing sack if they don’t get positive results in next three games.

Claret and Hugh were reportedly told: “There was a lot of money spent and the manager had no interference when making window decisions so it’s on him to make things work.”