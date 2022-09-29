Newcastle given green light to complete stunning Premier League double transfer

Newcastle United are reportedly plotting a sensational double transfer swoop for Leicester City midfield duo James Maddison and Youri Tielemans.

That’s according to 90min, who claims the Magpies are preparing to make another attempt to sign Maddison following disappointment earlier in the summer, but interestingly, the Geordies are now also interested in the Englishman’s teammate – Tielemans.

90min claims that Newcastle’s interest in Maddison “remains strong” and manager Eddie Howe “is a fan” of Belgian Tielemans.

Tielemans has less than 12 months left on his deal, so a move to St James’ Park certainly seems possible, and as for Maddison, with the playmaker finally emerging as a candidate to break into Gareth Southgate’s England squad, a high-profile move is only going to aid the midfielder’s international chances.