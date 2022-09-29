Real Madrid are ready to sign Premier League star for €180 million

According to a report in AS, Real Madrid are planning to raid Manchester City and make a move for their star striker Erling Haaland in 2024.

Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window, for a fee of around €60 million. He has been an instant hit at the club by making a stunning start.

Having scored 11 goals in just 7 Premier League matches this season, Haaland has shown that he is not just a flat track bully. He has defeated criticism of only doing it in the Bundesliga and shown he can perform at the top level. His 3 goals from 2 matches in the Champions League this season further add to his pedigree.

Real Madrid have been keen on signing Haaland for a long time but Karim Benzema’s emergence as the best striker in the world has stopped them from making a move for the Norwegian but now they have set their sights on him again.

The reason Real Madrid are waiting till 2024 to make a move for Haaland is because his termination clause will come into effect that year just in case he wants to leave Man City. By that time, Benzema will be 36 and Real Madrid are already planning to replace the ageing French superstar.

Haaland would be the perfect Benzema replacement and according to the report in AS, the deal to sign Haaland from Manchester City could be closed for around €180 million.