Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as their perfect candidate to replace club legend Sergio Busquets.

The veteran Spain international is heading towards the end of his contract at the Nou Camp, and it could be time for the club to think about someone else coming in to do that holding midfield role for the long term.

It seems Neves is currently the leading candidate, according to a report from Sport, and this follows the Portugal international also being targeted by Manchester United in the summer, as per Sky Sports.

Neves could have been a good option for Man Utd, but in the end they signed another top player in the form of Casemiro, who joined from Real Madrid.

That could mean the Red Devils have now missed their opportunity with Neves, who is now being lined up for an important role in Xavi’s side for next season.

One imagines this would also suit Wolves pretty well, as it would be better for them to sell the 25-year-old to a European club rather than to one of their Premier League rivals.

Neves looks ideal for Barcelona’s style of play with the quality of his passing and the intelligence he has to his game, though it will also be difficult to ever truly replace the job Busquets has done for the club for the last decade or more.