Tottenham injury news: Huge blow for Spurs as key player now doubtful for North London Derby vs Arsenal

Tottenham have been dealt a potentially huge injury blow as key player Dejan Kulusevski is reportedly now looking doubtful for the big game against Arsenal this weekend.

Spurs travel to the Emirates Stadium for the North London Derby, and will be desperate to end their bitter rivals’ strong start to the Premier League season, with Mikel Arteta’s men top of the table going into this game.

However, according to The Athletic, Kulusevski could be out of this one, with the Sweden international sustaining a suspected hamstring injury during the international break.

Kulusevski has shone since joining Tottenham in January and it won’t be easy for manager Antonio Conte to replace his influence in the starting XI.

Of course, Tottenham have other top players like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min who could be decisive in this match, but one imagines they’ll struggle to give those forwards as much service without the quality of Kulusevski.

At the same time, football.london have reported on Arsenal potentially welcoming four players back for this game, so it already looks like advantage to the red half of north London for this big game.

