Specsavers hilariously troll Tottenham’s partnership with Coca Cola

Opticians Specsavers may have won the internet for the day with their hilarious trolling of Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs announced a partnership with Coca Cola earlier today, and another brand has chosen to get involved in the response on Twitter.

Is someone behind this Specsavers account a secret Arsenal fan? Because they clearly couldn’t wait to brutally mock Tottenham with the joke in the screen grab below…

Specsavers branded Spurs ‘experts in bottling’ – something they share with Coca Cola.

Since Coke also comes in cans, there’s probably a joke about silverware to be made there, but we’ll leave that to you.

Tottenham take on Arsenal in the North London Derby this weekend, and will certainly be hoping not to bottle it at the Emirates Stadium against their fierce rivals.

Antonio Conte’s side shook off that bottler tag last season to end the campaign strongly and overtake the Gunners in the race for fourth, but they’ll need to win a major trophy before they can fully shake off that reputation.