Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Spurs were serious about signing Arsenal new-boy, Messi update, and more

Arsenal

How close were Arsenal to signing one of Tottenham’s key players this summer?

Jonathan David was considered by the Gunners recently, but why didn’t the move happen, and what could the future hold next for the Lille striker?

There’s good news for Arsenal on the injury front, with the Gunners now hopeful that four players – Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu – will be in contention to return against Tottenham (football.london)

Barcelona have confirmed that Ronald Araujo had “successful surgery this morning for his right adductor longus tendon avulsion.” He now faces a few weeks out and a return date will depend on how his recovery goes.

In other news, Barcelona have reportedly identified Ruben Neves as a top target for next summer, with the Wolves midfielder thought to be the ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets (Sport)

Bayern Munich

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic on Sadio Mane’s situation: “Sadio still needs bit of time. He has to get used to the Bundesliga, but he will – I speak regularly with him. Sadio is one of the best players in the world, we will still have a lot of joy with him.”

Chelsea

Anthony Gordon admits it would’ve been ‘crazy’ for Chelsea to spend £60m on him: “I was never desperate to leave. It was definitely not the case. But… yes, £60m is crazy.”

Reports claim Chelsea are still in the running alongside Paris Saint-Germain to sign Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar when he becomes a free agent next summer (Calciomercato)

Everton

Anthony Gordon insists he’s happy to have stayed at Goodison Park: “Everton is so good, it’s not a place where I’m devastated because I’ve to stay — never been the case.”

Liverpool

Manchester United

Harry Maguire has picked up an injury on international duty and now looks set to miss this weekend’s derby match with Manchester City.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are set to sign Australian wonderkid Garang Kuol. There’s an agreement with Aussie A league club Central Coast Mariners, and a medical scheduled to take place in the UK. The player has also agreed personal terms with Newcastle.

PSG

Tottenham

Tottenham are set to make Dejan Kulusevski’s transfer permanent at the end of the season, no doubts. If he plays 20 games, at least 45 minutes, and Spurs qualify for the Champions League, there’s an obligation to buy for €35m. If not, Spurs also have a purchase option clause as part of their loan agreement with Juventus.

Official. Valencia have signed Iago Herrerin in goal to replace the injured Jaume Domenech. He’s signed a short-term deal, valid until 2023.

West Ham

