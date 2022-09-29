Fabrizio Romano has given his insight into the Tomas Soucek situation at West Ham, responding to reports of the struggling Czech Republic international being spoken to by David Moyes about his form.

The Hammers have made a poor start to the season, and Soucek is one player in particular whose form has taken a sharp down-turn in recent times.

Still, Romano insists that, despite this difficult situation, there is not currently any prospect of Soucek being on his way out of the London Stadium any time soon.

The reporter adds that the 27-year-old will remain professional throughout this, so West Ham fans will no doubt hope this can soon be resolved.

“There’s been some speculation about Tomas Soucek’s situation at West Ham and possible talks with David Moyes about his form,” Romano wrote in his CaughtOffside column.

“The situation is not easy at West Ham with recent poor form, but my understanding is that there’s still nothing decided for Tomas Soucek. The player will be professional and ready to give his best, and it’s too early to decide to part ways.”

Soucek initially looked a superb signing for West Ham, and there’s surely still a perfectly talented player in there somewhere.

Moyes has also done good work with WHUFC, so can surely use his man-management skills to restore Soucek’s confidence and get him back to his best.