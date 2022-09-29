West Ham set to make major decision that will anger fans amid £14.5m reveal

West Ham United are considering pumping nearly £15m into some redevelopment works on their home stadium.

However, according to a recent report from the West Ham Way, there have been some concerns over the benefits of the proposed £14.5m development works.

There has also been some discontent at a new wall being installed which is situated in the corner of the West Stand between the home fans’ section and the away fans’ section in the Sir Trevor Brooking lower tier.

That area of the ground was previously designated to allow for prominent fan chants from home supporters.

Although suggestions of fan protests have been doing the rounds on social media, it is unlikely that any kind of stand is going to reverse the club’s decision to install a new wall.