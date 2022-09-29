West Ham set to make major decision that will anger fans amid £14.5m reveal

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are considering pumping nearly £15m into some redevelopment works on their home stadium.

However, according to a recent report from the West Ham Way, there have been some concerns over the benefits of the proposed £14.5m development works.

There has also been some discontent at a new wall being installed which is situated in the corner of the West Stand between the home fans’ section and the away fans’ section in the Sir Trevor Brooking lower tier.

That area of the ground was previously designated to allow for prominent fan chants from home supporters.

MORE: Ex-Red Devil names two Man United players who need to pass crucial “test” against Man City

More Stories / Latest News
£43m Champions League star who destroyed Liverpool is who Eddie Howe wants as next signing
Barcelona eye up transfer of former Man United transfer target to replace key player
Arsenal ready third bid for Premier League ace, hopeful of getting transfer done for £15m

Although suggestions of fan protests have been doing the rounds on social media, it is unlikely that any kind of stand is going to reverse the club’s decision to install a new wall.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.