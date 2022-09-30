AFC Fylde manager James Rowe resigns after being charged with sexual assault

AFC Fylde manager James Rowe has been charged with sexual assault and he has been told to appear in court in November.
He has resigned from the non-league club. The offence he has been charged with occurred in November when Rowe was the manager of Chesterfield.
A Fylde club statement said: “Following a meeting this afternoon, the board have accepted James Rowe’s resignation as manager of the club.
“Andy Taylor will take temporary charge until a new manager is appointed.
“There will be no further comment from anyone at this time.”
In a statement Derbyshire Constabulary: “A man has been charged with sexual assault.
“In January this year, officers received a report of a man having sexually assaulted a woman in Chesterfield, with the offence alleged to have taken place in November 2021.
“James Rowe, 39, of Breaston, in Derby, has now been charged and is due to appear before magistrates at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Monday 7 November.”