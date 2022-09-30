Aston Villa have no intention of allowing Manchester United target to leave the club

Aston Villa have no intention of allowing Manchester United transfer target Emiliano Martinez to leave the club in January.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are considering making a move for Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez.

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, Erik ten Hag may have to plan for life without the Spanish goalkeeper, and Martinez is reportedly on Manchester United’s wish list.

However, a fresh report from Football Insider has claimed that Aston Villa have no interest in allowing Martinez to leave the club in January.

Manager Steven Gerrard reportedly sees Martinez as ‘untouchable’ and selling him in the middle of the season makes little sense for Aston Villa.

With De Gea out of contract in the summer and Dean Henderson likely to push for a permanent move due to playing regular first-team football, Manchester United will be in the market for a new goalkeeper.

Finding a goalkeeper capable of playing out from the back will be a priority, with Ten Hag looking to fully implement his style on Manchester United.