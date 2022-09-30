Chelsea are already in negotiations to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku with part of his medical completed.

Since Todd Boehly took over as Chelsea owner, they haven’t messed around splashing the cash in order to strengthen their playing squad.

Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling, and Kalidou Koulibaly are just a few of the big names to have arrived at Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.

Now, according to BILD (via Fussball.News), Nkunku is already in negotiations with Chelsea over a transfer and has already completed the cardiological side of his medical ahead of a move.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that Chelsea would be one of the clubs interested in signing Nkunku in 2023, but it now appears they’ve made their move early.

The report from BILD claims that Nkunku has a €60m release clause which activates in 2023, so Chelsea are making their move early in order to beat the queue.

There’s no doubt other clubs around Europe will be interested in the French international, who has been performing exceptionally for both club and country for some time now.