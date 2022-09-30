Beren Cross says surprise player could be included against Villa

Posted by

Leeds journalist Beren Cross says Junior Firpo could be included in squad to face Aston Villa this weekend.

The 26-year-old is yet to feature for the Yorkshire club this season but is now fully fit after playing for the U-21s this week.

Firpo suffered a serious hamstring injury during club’s first pre-season friendly and Pascal Struijk has started in his place so far this season.

‘Firpo, like Bamford, played with the under-21s and should be on the bench at the very least this weekend’. – said Beren Cross.

Leeds face a busy six-week period and Firpo’s return is a big boost for Jesse Marsch’ squad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.