Leeds journalist Beren Cross says Junior Firpo could be included in squad to face Aston Villa this weekend.

The 26-year-old is yet to feature for the Yorkshire club this season but is now fully fit after playing for the U-21s this week.

Firpo suffered a serious hamstring injury during club’s first pre-season friendly and Pascal Struijk has started in his place so far this season.

‘Firpo, like Bamford, played with the under-21s and should be on the bench at the very least this weekend’. – said Beren Cross.

Leeds face a busy six-week period and Firpo’s return is a big boost for Jesse Marsch’ squad.