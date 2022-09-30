Chelsea are looking to sign another Everton star after missing out on Anthony Gordon

Chelsea are considering making a move for another Everton player after missing out on Anthony Gordon during the summer transfer window.

During the summer, Chelsea attempted to prise Gordon away from Everton, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that The Toffees rejected a bid from Chelsea.

Now, a report has emerged that Chelsea could be in the market for another Everton player in the near future. According to Simon Phillips on his own Substack, Chelsea are considering a move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

“I am told that Jordan Pickford from Everton is on Chelsea’s radar. There are other names, but I haven’t got them yet,” said Phillips.

The report claims that there are doubts over the future of Chelsea’s current number one Edouard Mendy, and Pickford is one of the names being considered as a replacement.

After a shaky period at Goodison Park, Pickford has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. England’s number one struggled with consistency, but over the past eighteen months Pickford has been nothing short of exceptional for Everton, and it’s no surprise to see Chelsea considering him as their future number one goalkeeper.