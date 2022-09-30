Chelsea transfer target set to be offered new contract to fend off interest

Chelsea transfer target Leandro Trossard is set to be offered a new contract by Brighton to fend off interest from Graham Potter.

According to Voetbalnieuws, Potter sees his former player Trossard as a dream transfer target for Chelsea. The versatile forward performed exceptionally under Potter during his time at Brighton, so it’s no surprise to see him looking to bring Trossard with him to Stamford Bridge.

Now, according to The Athletic, Brighton are set to offer Trossard a new contract, hoping to end speculation that he could be linking up with Potter at Chelsea.

Trossard’s contract is set to expire in June 2024 and Brighton do have the option to extend that deal by another year, but the South Coast club will be looking to tie him down to a long-term contract.

Even if Brighton manages to tie Trossard down to a new deal, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Chelsea make a move for the Belgian in the near future. His versatility could be extremely useful for Potter, who used him in multiple positions during his time at Brighton.

