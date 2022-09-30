“Embarrassing for everybody” – Antonio Conte comments on Richarlison incident

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has commented on the racist incident related to Richarlison and has stated that it is “embarrassing for everybody.”

The Spurs star had a banana thrown at him whilst celebrating a goal during Brazil’s midweek win over Tunisia in Paris and the incident became a huge talking point after the clash, which Conte addressed during a press conference ahead of Tottenham’s match with Arsenal at the weekend.

“What happened is incredible, because in 2022 to witness this type of situation is embarrassing for everybody,” Conte stated via Sky Sports.

“I hope this person can be banned from football for the rest of their life but then it is a situation that is very disappointing to make a comment about this,” Conte added.

"I hope these people are banned from football for the rest of their life" Antonio Conte reacts to the news that Richarlison had a banana thrown at him after scoring for Brazil during the international break. pic.twitter.com/TIqhlPpOCG — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 29, 2022

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool star left terrified after burglars break into family home Real Madrid looking to sign Manchester City duo over the next two years Liverpool and Chelsea mentioned in Team Haaland’s ranked list of clubs ahead of summer move

According to the BBC, Fifa are investigating the incident and said it has a “clear, zero-tolerance stance” against racist behaviour.

Tottenham also condemned the abuse and offered Richarlison their support, stating: “This has no place in football, or anywhere. We stand with you, Richy.”

There has been no update on the investigation as of now, but hopefully, the perpetrator is intentified and punished accordingly.